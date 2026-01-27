Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda, who are expecting their first child, held an intimate baby shower celebration, and photos of the occasion have leaked online.

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who are expecting their first child, had a baby shower in Mumbai for relatives and friends. The celebration comes after the pair revealed Lin's pregnancy in November 2025, via a joint social media post on their second wedding anniversary. Photos from the recent occasion have surfaced online, showing the pregnant parents enjoying the imminent addition to their family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The couple's announcement in 2025 featured a photo of them over a campfire, accompanied by the comment, "Two years of love, adventure, and now a little wild one on the way (sic)."

Lin Laishram attended the baby shower in a grey and gold saree with a bright pink top, while Randeep Hooda donned a white kurta pyjama. The location was decked with banana leaves and marigold flowers. The couple posed with friends and relatives, collecting memories of the private event.

Lin Laishram's pregnancy was initially revealed to the world via a social media post in November 2025. The declaration was a significant milestone for the couple, who had been married for two years.

Lin had previously spoken to the Hindustan Times about Randeep's response to the pregnancy announcement. She stated, "It was fantastic; I saw so many emotions in that instant. He felt joyful, scared, eager, and deeply touched all at once."

She also mentioned Randeep's role in the pregnancy. She elaborated: "From doctor's visits to researching baby essentials, he's involved in everything."

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's friends, family, and well-wishers have expressed their congratulations and support as they continue to prepare for the birth of their child.