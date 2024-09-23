Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor holidays with Alia Bhatt in Paris; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTO]

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Paris, sparking speculation about a potential appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a stroll through the city, capturing the attention of fans

    Ranbir Kapoor holidays with Alia Bhatt in Paris; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTO] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been seen enjoying a trip to Paris, sparking speculation among fans that Alia may make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. While the couple was taking a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of the city, they were also photographed with a fan, adding to the excitement of their outing.

    In a recently shared photo on Reddit, Ranbir sported a subtle beard, indicating a departure from his Lord Ram look. He wore a casual ensemble featuring a cap, a T-shirt, and a shirt layered over it. Alia, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a chic beige outfit.

     

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Paris
    byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai is also in Paris at the same time, leading fans to hope for a potential encounter between the two families.

    Alia and Ranbir arrived in Paris last week. On Sunday, Alia was spotted at the airport with her parents, preparing for their vacation. Neetu Kapoor accompanied them, and it was Raha Kapoor’s adorable reaction that captured everyone’s attention.

    In a video shared online, Alia was seen carrying Raha while getting her documents checked at the airport gate. Ranbir stood by, assisting with the paperwork. When Neetu Kapoor approached, she greeted Raha, who couldn't contain her excitement. Raha clapped her hands and expressed her joy, eliciting a warm response from Neetu, which melted the hearts of onlookers.

    On the professional front, Ranbir is currently engaged in the project "Ramayana," while Alia is working on the spy thriller "Alpha" and gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Jigra."

    ALSO READ: Jr NTR upset for THIS reason; find out reason behind Devara star's gloomy mood - WATCH

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Baap hu, secretary nahi': When Rishi Kapoor got angry at directors asking to be introduced to Ranbir RTM

    'Baap hu, secretary nahi': When Rishi Kapoor got angry at directors asking to be introduced to Ranbir

    Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' submitted as India's official entry to Oscars 2025 RKK

    BREAKING: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' submitted as India's official entry to Oscars 2025

    Jr NTR upset for THIS reason; find out reason behind Devara star's gloomy mood - WATCH ATG

    Jr NTR upset for THIS reason; find out reason behind Devara star's gloomy mood - WATCH

    Malayalam cinemas legendary actor Madhu aka madhavan nair birthday 91 years anr

    Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Madhu turns 91

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments ATG

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments

    Recent Stories

    Afternoon Naps: Boost your energy and enhance productivity effectively NTI

    Afternoon Naps: Boost your energy and enhance productivity effectively

    'Will work as CM like Ramayana's Bharat': Atishi equates Kejriwal to Lord Ram; BJP calls it 'drama' (WATCH) shk

    'Will work as CM like Ramayana's Bharat': Atishi equates Kejriwal to Lord Ram; BJP calls it 'drama' (WATCH)

    Simple hacks to balance out too much spice in your curry NTI

    Simple hacks to balance out too much spice in your curry

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality NTI

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality

    Rhea Singha: Miss Universe India 2024 Education, Family, and Career RBA

    Rhea Singha: Miss Universe India 2024 Education, Family, and Career

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon