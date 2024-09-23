Ranbir Kapoor holidays with Alia Bhatt in Paris; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTO]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Paris, sparking speculation about a potential appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a stroll through the city, capturing the attention of fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been seen enjoying a trip to Paris, sparking speculation among fans that Alia may make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. While the couple was taking a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of the city, they were also photographed with a fan, adding to the excitement of their outing.

In a recently shared photo on Reddit, Ranbir sported a subtle beard, indicating a departure from his Lord Ram look. He wore a casual ensemble featuring a cap, a T-shirt, and a shirt layered over it. Alia, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a chic beige outfit.

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai is also in Paris at the same time, leading fans to hope for a potential encounter between the two families.

Alia and Ranbir arrived in Paris last week. On Sunday, Alia was spotted at the airport with her parents, preparing for their vacation. Neetu Kapoor accompanied them, and it was Raha Kapoor’s adorable reaction that captured everyone’s attention.

In a video shared online, Alia was seen carrying Raha while getting her documents checked at the airport gate. Ranbir stood by, assisting with the paperwork. When Neetu Kapoor approached, she greeted Raha, who couldn't contain her excitement. Raha clapped her hands and expressed her joy, eliciting a warm response from Neetu, which melted the hearts of onlookers.

On the professional front, Ranbir is currently engaged in the project "Ramayana," while Alia is working on the spy thriller "Alpha" and gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Jigra."

ALSO READ: Jr NTR upset for THIS reason; find out reason behind Devara star's gloomy mood - WATCH

Latest Videos