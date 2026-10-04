Ranabaali Video: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are winning hearts with a playful BTS moment from Ranabaali. A fun video of Rashmika teasing Vijay on set has fans smiling ahead of their October 2026 release

Vijay Deverakonda has given fans another glimpse of his fun equation with Rashmika Mandanna by sharing a playful video from the sets of Ranabaali. In the clip, Vijay is sitting on a chair when Rashmika walks over and begins imitating his character from the upcoming period action drama.

Rashmika takes the joke further by delivering the line, “This is Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali.” She then bursts into laughter and hides her face in embarrassment, making the moment even more adorable. Vijay’s caption makes the video sweeter as he describes Rashmika as the person who entertains him every day and brings him out of his serious side.

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Ranabaali shooting wraps, release set for October

The cute BTS video comes at an exciting time for Ranabaali, with the film’s shooting now officially complete. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

Rashmika plays the pivotal role of Jayamma in the film. Completing her final day on set was an emotional experience for the actress, who became emotional after wrapping up her part. The shoot completion marked an important milestone for the entire team as the film heads towards its theatrical release.

Vijay and Rashmika reunite after marriage

Ranabaali holds added significance for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as it marks their first film release together after their marriage in February 2026. However, the couple has already created a successful on-screen pairing with films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The makers have also released the song Endhayya Saami, which showcases the chemistry between the two actors. Set between 1854 and 1878, Ranabaali is a period action drama built around conflict and action.

With the film nearing its October release, Vijay and Rashmika’s latest behind-the-scenes moment has given fans another glimpse of their easy-going chemistry off screen — and another reason to be excited about seeing them together in Ranabaali.