Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana'has garnered over $2.5 million in overseas advance bookings following a well-received premiere in Los Angeles. The film, set for a November 5, 2026, worldwide release, is generating significant box office anticipation internationally and domestically.

$2.5 million — that's what Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated mythological epic, 'Ramayana, has already raked in for overseas advance bookings. The film, starring Kapoor as Ram, earned this after a strong reception at its Los Angeles premiere earlier this week. This grand cinematic venture will release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

Director Nitesh Tiwari premiered his film at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. This event generated considerable buzz and early reactions ahead of its global debut. Audiences paid particular attention to the lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor.

Overseas Box Office Momentum

$2.58 million. That's the overseas advance sales figure for Ramayana as of October 28, 2026. It shows strong international interest for this large-scale production. A hefty $1.91 million came from North America alone — reflecting strong anticipation among diaspora audiences and global film enthusiasts.

The UK and Ireland added an impressive $268.8K. Australia and New Zealand contributed $248.3K to the presale figures. With Ranbir Kapoor front and center, the film could hit $7 million overseas on opening day. This shows its global commercial viability.

A Star-Studded Premiere and Critical Acclaim

Los Angeles hosted a grand affair. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash attended, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Initial reviews praised the film's ambitious scale and stunning visuals. Critics and early viewers specifically lauded Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, noting his compelling performance.

Yash commanded attention as Ravana. His portrayal also received significant acclaim, setting high expectations for their on-screen dynamic. Viewers called the film "spectacular" and "immersive." It transports audiences into the epic narrative. But not everyone loved the pacing or musical score — feedback was mixed. Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman composed the music, further elevating the artistic caliber of this major project.

The Epic's Grand Vision and Casting

Bringing Ramayana to the screen is monumental. Director Nitesh Tiwari has an ambitious vision for this adaptation, aiming for both reverence and cinematic grandeur. Casting Ranbir Kapoor as Ram speaks volumes — it shows the project's scale and intent to attract a broad audience.

Filmmakers assembled a stellar cast. Kapoor leads the charge, supported by Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. This key casting move is vital for Ramayana. The film is a two-part epic. Its reported combined budget exceeds ₹4,000 crore. This immense investment shows producers' commitment. They want to deliver an immersive, unforgettable experience. Ranbir Kapoor's film is a landmark event for Indian cinema.

Domestic Excitement and Future Prospects

Back home, Rs 14.05 crore. That's what Ramayana has already pulled in for opening-day advance sales, including blocked seats. This strong figure shows immense anticipation. Ranbir Kapoor leads a star cast, and the film holds cultural significance. The Hindi version accounts for 86% of these sales, indicating widespread appeal in India's largest film market.

Sony Pictures manages international distribution, ensuring global reach. Dharma Productions handles the Hindi-speaking market release. Part one will enthrall audiences. Part two releases Diwali 2027. The journey into this timeless narrative continues.