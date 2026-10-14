Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is reportedly eyeing a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan for political leaders ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. Here's what we know about the reported plans

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana is generating buzz ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious project has been in the spotlight for its scale, star cast and retelling of the Indian epic. Now, a report has added another talking point, suggesting that the makers are planning a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan for political leaders. While the proposed event could coincide with the film's worldwide release, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Ramayana Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan: What the Report Says

According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers of Ramayana are exploring the possibility of organising a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for political leaders. The team is reportedly working towards securing the necessary permissions for the event.

The screening could take place on November 5, the day the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide. If the plans materialise, the event would add a high-profile dimension to the film's promotional campaign.

However, the proposal remains at the planning stage, and the makers have not officially confirmed the screening. Details regarding the guest list and the final schedule are also awaited.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and ,Sai Pallavi, May Attend the Special Screening

If the reported screening goes ahead, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi could attend alongside director Nitesh Tiwari. The makers are also reportedly considering separate premiere events in Mumbai and Delhi.

The Mumbai premiere could take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), while the Delhi event may be organised for dignitaries. However, these plans have not been officially confirmed either.

A screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan would bring considerable attention to the film ahead of its theatrical debut. With a star-studded cast and an ambitious production, Ramayana is already among the most closely watched upcoming Indian films.

Ramayana Cast, Two-Part Release, Budget and Music

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The first instalment is scheduled for release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Other actors associated with the project include Sheeba Chaddha, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The combined budget of the two films has been reported to be around ₹4,000 crore, although the figure has not been independently confirmed. Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Monster Mind Creations are associated with the production.

The music is being composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while cinematography is handled by Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye. With its extensive production scale, prominent cast and internationally recognised musical talent, the project is aiming for an ambitious cinematic presentation.

The film's trailer was released in July, and anticipation continues to build ahead of its theatrical debut. The reported Rashtrapati Bhavan screening could provide another major promotional moment, but audiences will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the event will take place.