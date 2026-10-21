A now-viral video of Ranbir Kapoor from Kolkata, where he attended a promotional event for his upcoming film Ramayana, has put the actor in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The reason? A major fumble while delivering a speech about the significance of Dussehra.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most loved and celebrated stars, known for his acting prowess. However, public speaking does not seem to be his strongest suit. Over the years, the actor has had several slip-ups at events and press conferences. Whether it is accidentally revealing plot details or letting out information he probably shouldn’t, Ranbir has had his fair share of on-stage goof-ups.

Adding another such incident to the list, the actor appeared to fumble during a promotional event for Ramayana in Kolkata. Taking the stage to speak about the significance of Dussehra and celebrate the triumph of good over evil, Ranbir seemingly got his words mixed up. It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral on social media, with netizens calling out the actor for his verbal slip-up.

Ranbir Kapoor Fumbles Big Time!

At the event, Ranbir said, “Dussehra hume ek bahut khoobsurat baat batata yaad dilata hai ki burai chahe jitni bhi taakatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi.” In English, he meant to say, “Dussehra reminds us of a beautiful truth: no matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, truth and goodness will prevail.”

How Netizens Are Reacting!

One user wrote, “Bro has joined Ravana's team.” Another user wrote, “Bro rocked everyone shocked.” One more user wrote, “Someone was clapping.” While another comment read, “Kalyug truth bombs.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 is a high-budget Indian mythological epic film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Scheduled for release on November 5, 2026, the two-part blockbuster stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.