Ramayana: Makers face challenges in casting 'Laxman' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in much-awaited biopic

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Raavan, is in the making. But what about Lord Laxman? The recent reports suggest that makers are having a hard time now deciding which actor could essay the role of Laxman. Also, many have opted out of playing the role due to Adipurush and its big debacle.

After the flak, ire and heavy backlash received by Prabhas' Adipurush. The update came across as an unexpected shock to many when ace Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari shared his idea of making the epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the character of Bhagwan Ram, while South beauty Sai Pallavi has got on board to portray the role of Goddess Sita. Supposedly, Raavan has gotten locked. KGF 2 star Yash is reportedly going to play Raavan in this film. But what about Lord Laxman? Since the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is catching eyeballs, the latest report about Agastya Nanda rejecting to play Lord Laxman has caught attention.

As per the latest reports, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has opted out and refused to come on board for this mythological drama. A report in a leading Indian entertainment portal suggests that the newbie declined to be a part of the film as his hands are currently full. He will mark his big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film The Archies. Then, Agastya Nanda has to work on Sriram Raghavan's film named Ekkis. The Archies also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more, which will be released on Netflix on December 7.

The source also stated that Agastya cannot afford to play second fiddle to anyone at this point in his career. It is just the beginning for him. He wants to be the lead. Further, it appears that Nitesh Tiwari is having difficulty finding Lord Laxman to his Lord Ram. Many actors refrain from featuring in multi-starrers, let alone playing a second fiddle to a star as big as Ranbir Kapoor. Will Nitesh Tiwari get a well-known and reliable star as Lord Laxman for his Ramayana?\

