Hrithik Roshan celebrated his cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, describing her as the family's brightest light. The actor also recently attended the prestigious LACMA Art + Film Gala held in Los Angeles.

Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Tribute to Pashmina

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shares a close bond with his cousin Pashmina, and his latest Instagram post wishing her on her birthday is a testament to their special relationship. In a heartfelt note, Hrithik revealed how endlessly inspired he is by Pashmina. He also brought out his protective big-brother side, assuring her that he would always "protect her heart."

"To the life and love of our family, to the brightest light there is...Today we celebrate your incredible lightness of being, your spontaneous brilliance that makes every occasion a little more magical. I mean can there even be any 'happiest days' we remember that didn't have you ? My sweet pash , you are all heart. A heart I instinctively want to protect, and a spirit I am endlessly inspired by," he wrote.

"Never lose that beautiful spark of yours. Keep shining, keep surprising us, and keep being unapologetically YOU! Keep going you young genius of the fam gang! We love you...more than you know HAPPY BIRTHDAY beautiful girl," Hrithik added. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai star also shared a few pictures with his younger sister, Pashmina Roshan, the daughter of veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan. Pashmina is also an actress and made her acting debut with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound, which was released in theatres on June 21, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan at the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently made a stylish appearance at the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, joining an illustrious gathering of Hollywood actors, filmmakers, artists and global cultural icons at the 15th edition of the event.

Held on the evening of November 7, the annual gala, backed by luxury fashion house Gucci, celebrates the intersection of art, film and culture. The event was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and entrepreneur and cultural tastemaker Eva Chow, as per the press release. The actor was hosted at the gala by Kavita Gupta, an Indian-origin producer, venture capitalist and member of the International Emmy Board, who has been championing Indian talent on the international stage.

The star-studded evening also saw the presence of several prominent Hollywood personalities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rufus Sewell, Ashley Park, Jessica Williams and Monica Barbaro. (ANI)