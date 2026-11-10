Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's epic film has taken international markets by storm with its Ramayana English dub and Portuguese releases. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial grossed over Rs 660 crore worldwide in five days, driven by massive global audience engagement across digital platforms.

International audiences are hailing the global release of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, with viewers praising its seamless English dubbing and massy action sequences as Ranbir Kapoor and Yash take the epic to worldwide screens. The cinematic spectacle has gained rapid international traction, drawing moviegoers across multiple continents into theatres to experience the ambitious adaptation.

Generating Rs 660 crore worldwide within its first five days in theatres, the two-part mythological saga broke existing box office records for Hindi mythological cinema across global territories. The historic early box office performance underscores the broad cross-cultural demand for the project as it rolls out across international theatrical circuits.

Box Office Performance and Technical Execution

Numbers on the domestic front were equally historic, confirming the film's massive pull across its home market. On its first post-Diwali Monday alone, the film earned over Rs 107 crore net in India, demonstrating remarkable theatrical staying power and strong audience turnout following the holiday weekend.

The sheer scale of the production impressed audiences worldwide, with technical standards elevating the narrative. Visual effects were handled by eight-time Academy Award-winning studio DNEG, giving the spectacle a Hollywood-grade finish that matched the dramatic scale of the classic Valmiki adaptation.

Global Reach Across Languages

November 2026 marked a major milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage. Digital creators and international fans helped propel the film's international visibility, expanding its footprint beyond traditional diaspora markets. The release extended to Lusophone markets alongside English-speaking regions, building an unprecedented international footprint for the Valmiki adaptation. The star-studded LA premiere also helped in roping audiences in huge numbers to the big screens.

Music and More!

The film's soundscape matched its visual ambitions, featuring music composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The collaboration marked Hans Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema, pairing his iconic orchestral style with Rahman's musical composition.

Ensemble Cast and Franchise Legacy

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the first installment has set a new benchmark for mythological epics in Indian cinema. Fans were stunned by the action sequences, character portrayals, and world-building under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari.