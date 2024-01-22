Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir: Akshay Kumar shares video with Tiger Shroff wishing fans on the big day, says 'Jai Shri Ram'

    Akshay Kumar took to his X account on Monday to express his views on the Ram Mandir inauguration along with co-actor Tiger Shroff.

    Ram Mandir: Akshay Kumar shares video with Tiger Shroff wishing fans on the big day, says 'Jai Shri Ram' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    January 22, 2024, is a big day as after 500 years, Lord Ram's temple is being inaugurated. Many Bollywood celebrities, politicians, athletes, and a total of 7000 people have been invited to the grand event. To be part of the same, Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff shared a video on X to wish their fans on this big day and expressed their views on the big day. 

    The video

    In the video, Akshay starts the video by introducing eachother and then says 'Jai Shri Ram'. Sharing the video he wrote, “Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram’s death anniversary. Jai Shri Ram.”

    Also read: 'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

    Celebrities invited to Ram Mandir inauguration

    Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and others, have arrived in Ayodhya for the ceremony. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Telugu superstars, have also arrived at the site. Rajinikanth, the Tamil superstar, also visited Ayodhya this weekend.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been working on his upcoming project, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which will also star Tiger Shroff and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key role.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya leaves Bigg Boss ahead of finale; know who are safe RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya leaves Bigg Boss ahead of finale; know who are safe

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya anr

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video) RBA

    Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series

    Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan leave for Ayodhya RBA

    Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan leave for Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Man arrested for editing Islam flag Image on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, posting on Facebook vkp

    Karnataka: Man arrested for editing Islam flag Image on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, posting on Facebook

    Cannot reject screening requests of Ram Mandir ceremony': Supreme Court directs Tamil Nadu govt AJR

    'Cannot reject screening requests of Ram Mandir ceremony': Supreme Court directs Tamil Nadu govt

    Ram Mandir What is shubh muhurat for Pran Pratishtha & for how long gcw

    Ram Mandir: What is shubh muhurat for Pran Pratishtha & for how long?

    Elanthoor Human Sacrifice Case: High Court rejects bail plea of second accused Laila Bhagaval Singh rkn

    Elanthoor Human Sacrifice Case: High Court rejects bail plea of second accused Laila Bhagaval Singh

    Factors you should consider before investing or trading rkn

    Factors you should consider before investing or trading

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon