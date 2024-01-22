Ram Mandir: Akshay Kumar shares video with Tiger Shroff wishing fans on the big day, says 'Jai Shri Ram'

Akshay Kumar took to his X account on Monday to express his views on the Ram Mandir inauguration along with co-actor Tiger Shroff.

January 22, 2024, is a big day as after 500 years, Lord Ram's temple is being inaugurated. Many Bollywood celebrities, politicians, athletes, and a total of 7000 people have been invited to the grand event. To be part of the same, Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff shared a video on X to wish their fans on this big day and expressed their views on the big day.

The video

In the video, Akshay starts the video by introducing eachother and then says 'Jai Shri Ram'. Sharing the video he wrote, “Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram’s death anniversary. Jai Shri Ram.”

श्री राम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन दिन पर आप सब को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। 🙏 जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/B0RKViuvEn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2024

Celebrities invited to Ram Mandir inauguration

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and others, have arrived in Ayodhya for the ceremony. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Telugu superstars, have also arrived at the site. Rajinikanth, the Tamil superstar, also visited Ayodhya this weekend.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been working on his upcoming project, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which will also star Tiger Shroff and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key role.