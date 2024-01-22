'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

Anupam Kher visited the Hanuman Garhi Mandir on Monday (January 22) ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He claimed that he was representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus.

Ayodhya: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has arrived at Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. Before the historic ceremony, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.

While responding to the media, Anupam Kher said, " I am representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus who had to leave their homes... Like Lord Ram is returning to his home today, I hope we will also return soon. People across the world are celebrating this day. Today is Diwali and this is not just a religious festival, this is much more..."

Anupam Kher and several other celebrities arrived in Ayodhya on January 21 to participate in the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratistha'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the rites.

As Anupam Kher reached Ayodhya on January 21, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video from his flight. In the video, he can be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and fellow passengers also join him.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle among others will also be attending the ceremony.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.