Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

    Anupam Kher visited the Hanuman Garhi Mandir on Monday (January 22) ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He claimed that he was representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus.

     

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Ayodhya: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has arrived at Ayodhya for the  Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. Before the historic ceremony, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. 

    While responding to the media, Anupam Kher said, " I am representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus who had to leave their homes... Like Lord Ram is returning to his home today, I hope we will also return soon. People across the world are celebrating this day. Today is Diwali and this is not just a religious festival, this is much more..."

    Anupam Kher and several other celebrities arrived in Ayodhya on January 21 to participate in the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratistha'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the rites.

    As Anupam Kher reached Ayodhya on January 21, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video from his flight. In the video, he can be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and fellow passengers also join him.

    Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle among others will also be attending the ceremony.

    The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video) RBA

    Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series

    Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan leave for Ayodhya RBA

    Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan leave for Ayodhya

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan leave for grand inauguration ceremony RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan leave for grand inauguration ceremony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky Kashual and more head for inauguration ceremony (Watch) RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky Kashual and more head for inauguration ceremony (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH)

    Tennis Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot osf

    Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH) vkp

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video) RBA

    Ram Mandir: Anupam Kher visits Hanuman Garhi Mandir; spends time with Rajinikanth in Ayodhya-(Video)

    When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)

    When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon