Ram Charan announces 'The India House'; new film based on Veer Savarkar

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, 'RRR' star Ram Charan announced a mega pan-India film under his production house, 'The India House' on Sunday (May 28).

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, 'RRR' star Ram Charan announced a mega pan-India film under his production house, 'The India House' on Sunday (May 28).

Ram Charan along with along with Vikram of UV Creations, established a new production house named V Mega Pictures.

The film will feature veteran actor Anupam Kher and Nikhil Siddhartha in prominent roles. The film will shed light on Savarkar's contribution to India's independence struggle.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Charan unveiled the motion teaser to reveal the title and tweeted, "On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!"

The teaser suggests a film that follows a love tale as it develops amid political unrest near India House. Shyamji Krishna Varma, a nationalist attorney and editor of the "Indian Sociologist," was in fact running a hostel for Indian students there. The flaming images of the India House were also featured in the promo teaser.

The India House will be directed by debutant director Ram Krishna Vamsi.

The movie's name, "The India House," is extremely significant. Veer Savarkar lived in London's India House from 1906 to 1910 while he was in exile. The house played a vital role in linking Indian revolutionaries at the time and acted as a centre for Indian political activities.

Abhishek Agarwal's popular PAN-Indian production company Abhishek Agarwal Arts will work with V Mega Pictures. The hits The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 were both produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

