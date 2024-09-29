Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Vashu Bhagnani and his production company, Pooja Entertainment, are still facing claims of unpaid crew members on a number of his films.

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    In a video clip from the IIFA 2024 green carpet, actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen abruptly walking away from the interview when asked about her father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has been facing several allegations of not paying dues. News18 shared the video where the actress talks about her upcoming projects. 

    The actress was asked by the media about the shooting of her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. She replies, "Very good", then the reporter asks her "There are a lot of reports in the media about Vashu sir, and a lot of people have said that..." To this, the actress stopped smiling and exited the carpet and said, "Sorry". 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Showsha (@showsha_)

     

    Several people in the comments of the video criticized her way of ignoring the question and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, "She shouldn't have done that,it's very rude.Should have handled it gracefully and said 'no comments' this will just give her a bad image infront of international paps and of coz trolling"

    Another person wrote, "Even the sorry was not genuine,like that person' worth was not that great to apologise for! I mean these are reporters,this is what they do.You are not that royal for them not to ask you,like this then tell your publicist to give reporters an itinerary of proper questions to ask then then you both can be saved from the humiliation."

    Vashu Bhagnani and his production company, Pooja Entertainment, are still facing claims of unpaid crew members on a number of his films. According to BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Vashu Bhagnani owes around ₹65 lahks to crew members who worked on three of his films: Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

    Earlier BN Tiwari opened up about the claims against Vashu Bhagnani and said, "We first received a complaint from Tinu Desai. He had a pending balance of about ₹33 lakhs for Mission Raniganj. Later, Vashu Bhagnani asked for some time, saying the payment would be made within a month. Part of the payment for our elite labor union was made after a month, but Tinu Desai's payment is still pending," as quoted by news agency ANI. 

    He also stated another allegation from filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who claims he was not compensated for directing the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. "The payments keep getting delayed, and there hasn't been a proper response. So, during this time, we were waiting, and then we received a complaint from Ali Zafar for ₹7.5 crores," he added. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Recent Stories

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach AJR

    IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here RBA

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon