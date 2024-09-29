Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

In a video clip from the IIFA 2024 green carpet, actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen abruptly walking away from the interview when asked about her father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has been facing several allegations of not paying dues. News18 shared the video where the actress talks about her upcoming projects.

The actress was asked by the media about the shooting of her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. She replies, "Very good", then the reporter asks her "There are a lot of reports in the media about Vashu sir, and a lot of people have said that..." To this, the actress stopped smiling and exited the carpet and said, "Sorry".

Several people in the comments of the video criticized her way of ignoring the question and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, "She shouldn't have done that,it's very rude.Should have handled it gracefully and said 'no comments' this will just give her a bad image infront of international paps and of coz trolling"

Another person wrote, "Even the sorry was not genuine,like that person' worth was not that great to apologise for! I mean these are reporters,this is what they do.You are not that royal for them not to ask you,like this then tell your publicist to give reporters an itinerary of proper questions to ask then then you both can be saved from the humiliation."

Vashu Bhagnani and his production company, Pooja Entertainment, are still facing claims of unpaid crew members on a number of his films. According to BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Vashu Bhagnani owes around ₹65 lahks to crew members who worked on three of his films: Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Earlier BN Tiwari opened up about the claims against Vashu Bhagnani and said, "We first received a complaint from Tinu Desai. He had a pending balance of about ₹33 lakhs for Mission Raniganj. Later, Vashu Bhagnani asked for some time, saying the payment would be made within a month. Part of the payment for our elite labor union was made after a month, but Tinu Desai's payment is still pending," as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also stated another allegation from filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who claims he was not compensated for directing the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. "The payments keep getting delayed, and there hasn't been a proper response. So, during this time, we were waiting, and then we received a complaint from Ali Zafar for ₹7.5 crores," he added.

