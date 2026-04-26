Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani humorously reacted to their 'situationship' remark going viral. Rakul posted an Instagram video teasing Jackky and told social media users to 'laugh about it and move on' from the online chatter.

Days after their "situationship" remark went viral on social media, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have reacted to the chatter with humour. The couple, who got married last year, shared a light-hearted video on Instagram and laughed off the online reactions.

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Rakul took to her Instagram to post a clip in which she was seen teasing Jackky over the now-famous comment from their recent YouTube interview. In the video, Rakul jokingly told Jackky, "Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials... Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?" She also added a playful caption to the story that read, "Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab... laugh about it and move on."

The Viral 'Situationship' Comment

For those unversed, during a recent interview on a YouTube channel, the couple had opened up about their bond after marriage. During the chat, Jackky had said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything." The comment went viral on the internet in no time, with several social media users reacting to the 'unusual' way of describing marriage.

Rakul and Jackky's Wedding

The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21 last year. They had two ceremonies: one according to Sikh traditions and the other according to Sindhi traditions. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. (ANI)