Trailer for debutant Ritwik Pareek's 'Dug Dug' unveiled by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane & Vasan Bala. The film is about a deceased man's motorbike that is believed to grant wishes, leading to a new religion.

The trailer of debutant filmmaker Ritwik Pareek's 'Dug Dug' was unveiled. The trailer was unveiled by its four executive producers, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala, who have come together to present the film.

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About the Film

Inspired by true events, Dug Dug traces a bizarre phenomenon in a village where a deceased man's motorbike is believed to grant wishes--provided devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. As word spreads and prayers begin to be "answered," belief spirals into a full-blown, commercialised religion, as per a press note.

Dug Dug is produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, led by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, and will be released in Indian theatres in association with Ranjan Singh's Flip Films. The film stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh and Durga Lal Saini.

Festival Acclaim

Following its premiere at TIFF, Dug Dug screened at several international festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala. (ANI)