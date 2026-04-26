The musical comedy 'Hazbin Hotel' has been renewed for a fifth and final season, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show follows Hell's princess, Charlie, as she tries to rehabilitate demons in a special hotel.

The musical comedy Hazbin Hotel has been renewed for the fifth and final season, reported Deadline. It will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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What is Hazbin Hotel about?

According to the outlet, Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggi, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

From YouTube Pilot to Global Phenomenon

The show is based on Medrano's popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 120 million views and a devoted worldwide fan base, reported Deadlie. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers to create a wholly original and unique world.

Creator on the 'Epic Conclusion'

"I'm so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I'm grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion," said Medrano as quoted by Deadline.

"I'm so excited for fans to see how this story ends," added Medrano, as quoted by Deadline. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron serves as executive producer. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning A24 and Fox Entertainment's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

Amazon MGM Studios Praises Series

"From its inception, Hazbin Hotel has pushed the boundaries of adult animation through bold storytelling, vibrant artistry, and unapologetic heart," said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios.

"Vivienne Medrano and her team have built an extraordinary world that has captivated fans around the globe, and we're thrilled to give the series--and its passionate community--a fitting, unforgettable final chapter," added Wolfe, as quoted by Deadline.

Update on 'Helluva Boss'

The first half of the fifteen-episode third season of Helluva Boss will premiere on Prime Video this fall. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 3 will premiere in 2027. (ANI)