Actor Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have received delightful news as he is expecting his first child with wife Shibani Dandekar. According to reports, Shibani is pregnant, and the couple will welcome their baby later this year. The joyous announcement has left fans elated and excited for the couple.

Today marks a special day for Farhan Akhtar as he celebrates his 51st birthday. Farhan is seen enjoying his day with close friends and family, and the happiness doubles with the big news of the baby on the way. The celebration has made this birthday even more memorable for the actor.

Though the news hasn’t been officially confirmed by Farhan or his family, sources claim that Shibani and Farhan are expecting. The couple, who married in 2022 in an intimate ceremony, is now ready to embrace parenthood after two years of marriage, adding a new chapter to their lives.

This is Farhan Akhtar’s third journey into fatherhood. Previously married to Adhuna Bhabani, Farhan has two daughters, Shakya and Akira, from his first marriage. His bond with his daughters is well-known, and fans are eager to see Farhan step into fatherhood once again, this time with Shibani.

