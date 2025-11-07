Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured at the 56th IFFI in Goa for completing 50 years in cinema. The festival, from Nov 20-28, will screen over 240 films from 81 countries, with Japan as the Country of Focus and Brazil's 'The Blue Trail' as the opening film.

Superstar Rajinikanth will be felicitated at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for completing 50 years in the film industry. The festival, scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, will feature over 240 films from 81 countries. This year's IFFI will feature 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. Organisers said they received a record 2,314 film submissions from 127 countries.

Celebrating Inclusivity and New Talent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said IFFI 2025 would continue to promote inclusivity and celebrate diverse voices from across the world. "IFFI 2025 marks a significant chapter as it embraces inclusivity and diversity, showcasing voices from all corners of the world while spotlighting Indian regional cinema's rich tapestry. By introducing programmes focused on emerging filmmakers and digital storytelling, IFFI is nurturing platforms that champion new talent and celebrate the evolution of filmmaking in the digital age," Vaishnaw said as per a press note.

Festival Highlights and Tributes

The opening film of the festival will be The Blue Trail, directed by Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro. The sci-fi fantasy film, which won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025, tells the story of a 75-year-old woman's journey through the Amazon. Japan has been chosen as the Country of Focus this year. IFFI will also pay tribute to legendary filmmakers and artists, including Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury, by showcasing their most celebrated works.

Indian Panorama and Skill Development

For the Indian Panorama section, Amaran (Tamil), directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, will open the feature category, while Kakori will open the non-feature category. The Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) initiative will see 124 selected participants, an increase from last year's 75. They will take part in a 48-hour filmmaking challenge in collaboration with ShortsTV.

Masterclasses by Industry Stalwarts

Several well-known names from Indian and international cinema will conduct masterclasses during the festival. Among them are Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Ravi Varman, Bobby Deol, Suhasini Maniratnam, Kushboo Sundar, Pete Draper, Sreekar Prasad, and Christopher Charles Corbould.

Showcase of Global Award-Winning Films

Films that have won major awards at global festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Berlin, and Locarno will also be screened at IFFI 2025. These include It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or, Cannes), Father Mother Sister Brother (Golden Lion, Venice), Dreams (sex Love) (Golden Bear, Berlin), Sirat (Grand Jury Prize, Cannes), The Message (Silver Bear, Berlin), No Other Choice (People's Choice Award, TIFF), Gloaming in Luomu (Best Film, Busan), and Fiume o Morte! (Tiger Award, IFFR).

The festival will conclude with a special ceremony honouring Rajinikanth's remarkable 50-year journey in Indian cinema.