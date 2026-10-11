A ballet, 'Myth Made Manifest,' inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art, was held at Lakshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara. Part of AIKYAM 2026, the event by Sopaan united Indian and international artists to celebrate India's cultural heritage.

A ballet performance inspired by the works of Raja Ravi Varma brought together Indian and international artists at Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara as part of AIKYAM 2026: Rasa & Realism. Titled ‘Myth Made Manifest’, the performance was presented by Sopaan in partnership with Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Vadodara. The event focused on Indian art, traditions and cultural exchange, with artists from different countries coming together for the special performance.

Sopaan's Vision for Cultural Heritage

Speaking to ANI, Sopaan founder Monika Kapil Mohata spoke about the idea behind the event and the choice of venues. She said the platform aims to bring people closer to India’s cultural heritage and traditions through shared experiences. “It spotlights our ancient civilizational heritage and our living traditions,” Mohata said.

She also explained that Sopaan often chooses locations away from the usual event spaces to create opportunities for people from different fields to come together. These gatherings include ambassadors, diplomats, art experts, artists, media professionals and corporate leaders.

A Royal Culmination

The event was rooted in Vadodara’s cultural history and brought together Indian and international artists through a performance inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, whose paintings drew from Indian mythology and traditional stories.

The programme concluded with a royal dinner hosted by Maharani Dr Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda. Guests were given an opportunity to experience the food and hospitality associated with the Gaekwadi royal household.