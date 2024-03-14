Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement rumours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake'

On Wednesday, news of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat getting secretly engaged went viral. Munmum and Raj both called the rumour 'baseless', 'fake', and 'Zero ounces of truth in it'.

Raj Anadkat's Instagram story

How the rumour started

The clarification came hours after a source close to the couple told News18 that Munmun, who portrayed Babita in the iconic sitcom, and Raj, who played Dilip Joshi's son Tappu, exchanged rings earlier this month in front of their families.

About Raj and Munmum

Raj and Munmum are part of the famous television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. This is not the first time such rumours have been circulated about them. In the past, the news of them dating often went viral which both denied. 27-year-old Raj left the show in December 2022.