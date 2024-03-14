Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement rumours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake'

    On Wednesday, news of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat getting secretly engaged went viral. Munmum and Raj both called the rumour 'baseless', 'fake', and 'Zero ounces of truth in it'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    On Wednesday, news of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat getting secretly engaged went viral. Now Raj took to his Instagram stories to deny rumours about their reported engagement in Vadodara hours after they surfaced online. Munmum and Raj both called the rumour 'baseless', 'fake', and 'Zero ounces of truth in it'.

    Raj Anadkat's Instagram story

    How the rumour started

    The clarification came hours after a source close to the couple told News18 that Munmun, who portrayed Babita in the iconic sitcom, and Raj, who played Dilip Joshi's son Tappu, exchanged rings earlier this month in front of their families. 

    About Raj and Munmum

    Raj and Munmum are part of the famous television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. This is not the first time such rumours have been circulated about them. In the past, the news of them dating often went viral which both denied. 27-year-old Raj left the show in December 2022. 

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
