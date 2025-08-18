Quentin Tarantino names his favourite film from his own works, calls another a “masterpiece,” and highlights a third as the “ultimate” representation of his style.

Los Angeles [US]: Hollywood actor-filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has named a favourite from his own films, and it's not the Oscar-winning 'Pulp Fiction' (1994). In a recent interview, Tarantino opened up about his films and named 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as his favourite one, while calling 'Inglourious Basterds' a "masterpiece".

Tagging 'Kill Bill' as the "ultimate Quentin" film, he said, "Nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think 'Kill Bill' is the movie I was born to make," as quoted by Variety.

The filmmaker then went on to pick 'Pulp Fiction' as his favourite and best screenplay.

"But, there's an aspect of 'Hateful Eight' that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it's solid. So it's not like I have to create it, like 'Kill Bill,' it's solid, it's right there, and I actually think it's my best servicing of my material as a director," he explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tarantino also spoke about passing the directing duties of the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' sequel to David Fincher.

"I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked. It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I've got to not know what I'm doing again. I've got to be in uncharted territory," he said.

Tarantino will still be a part of the project as writer and producer, he confirmed, further stating that he will be around to meet the makers' needs for anything.