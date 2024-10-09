Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THIS is what Vedang Raina tolerates about his 'The Archies' co-star Suhana Khan

    Vedang Raina, who made his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, recently discussed his co-stars and upcoming projects. As he prepares for the release of his second film Jigra, he shared his experiences working with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, revealing both his likes and tolerances

    THIS is what Vedang Raina tolerates about his 'The Archies' co-star Suhana Khan ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical film The Archies, recently shared his thoughts about his co-stars in an interview with Galatta India. Raina, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Aditi Saigal, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, was part of the ensemble cast. As he now prepares for the release of his second film Jigra, he reflected on the one thing he admires and tolerates in his fellow The Archies actors.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

    Speaking about Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Raina mentioned that one of the qualities he appreciates in her is her warmth towards those around her. However, he also admitted that during the filming, Suhana would often take the longest time to get ready. While the male actors would be prepared within 15 minutes, the crew would have to wait around 40 minutes for Suhana to be ready.

    Raina humorously shared his experience while filming scenes with Suhana, pointing out that interruptions would often occur due to adjustments needed for her hair. He clarified that it wasn’t her fault, as it was a requirement for the film, but acknowledged that the hair team had their work cut out for them.

    During the same interview, Raina was asked about Khushi Kapoor, his rumored girlfriend. He expressed his admiration for her sweetness and generosity towards those around her. However, he also mentioned that he tolerates her tendency to go through periods of self-doubt.

    On the professional front, Raina is eagerly awaiting the release of Jigra, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, will showcase not only his acting abilities but also his musical talent. Raina has lent his voice to the title track and a reprised version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. The film is set to release on October 11.

    As for Suhana Khan, following The Archies, she is set to return to the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports Sujoy Ghosh has cast the father-daughter duo in his upcoming film King. Production for the film is expected to begin early next year, with a possible release in mid-2026

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    YouTuber slams Bigg Boss 18 makers for casting 'criminal' Rajat Dalal: 'TV industry giri hui hai' NTI

    YouTuber slams Bigg Boss 18 makers for casting 'criminal' Rajat Dalal: 'TV industry giri hui hai'

    MTV EMAs 2024: Complete list of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack- Check it out NTI

    MTV EMAs 2024: Complete List of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack— Check it out

    Hes a big fan Shah Rukh Khan approached Starbucks for a coffee shop at Red Chilies Office ATG

    'He's a big fan...', Shah Rukh Khan approached Starbucks for a coffee shop at Red Chilies Office

    Video Alia Bhatt bonds with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sings 'Oo Antava' at Jigra event RBA

    (Video) Alia Bhatt bonds with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sings 'Oo Antava' at Jigra event

    Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam dmn

    Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped two former Chief Minister claims sexual assault victim vkp

    'Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped 2 ex-Chief Ministers': Sexual assault victim speaks out

    There is competition for CM post in Congress itself says former DCM KS Eshwarappa vkp

    'There is competition for CM post in Congress itself': Former K’taka DCM KS Eshwarappa

    Shobana's dance performance enthralls audience at Soorya Festival anr

    Shobana's dance performance enthralls audience at Soorya Festival

    Indian Railways auto upgrade feature: How to enjoy AC travel with sleeper class ticket? gcw

    Indian Railways auto upgrade feature: How to enjoy AC travel with sleeper class ticket?

    YouTuber slams Bigg Boss 18 makers for casting 'criminal' Rajat Dalal: 'TV industry giri hui hai' NTI

    YouTuber slams Bigg Boss 18 makers for casting 'criminal' Rajat Dalal: 'TV industry giri hui hai'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon