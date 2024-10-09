THIS is what Vedang Raina tolerates about his 'The Archies' co-star Suhana Khan

Vedang Raina, who made his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, recently discussed his co-stars and upcoming projects. As he prepares for the release of his second film Jigra, he shared his experiences working with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, revealing both his likes and tolerances

Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical film The Archies, recently shared his thoughts about his co-stars in an interview with Galatta India. Raina, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Aditi Saigal, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, was part of the ensemble cast. As he now prepares for the release of his second film Jigra, he reflected on the one thing he admires and tolerates in his fellow The Archies actors.

Speaking about Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Raina mentioned that one of the qualities he appreciates in her is her warmth towards those around her. However, he also admitted that during the filming, Suhana would often take the longest time to get ready. While the male actors would be prepared within 15 minutes, the crew would have to wait around 40 minutes for Suhana to be ready.

Raina humorously shared his experience while filming scenes with Suhana, pointing out that interruptions would often occur due to adjustments needed for her hair. He clarified that it wasn’t her fault, as it was a requirement for the film, but acknowledged that the hair team had their work cut out for them.

During the same interview, Raina was asked about Khushi Kapoor, his rumored girlfriend. He expressed his admiration for her sweetness and generosity towards those around her. However, he also mentioned that he tolerates her tendency to go through periods of self-doubt.

On the professional front, Raina is eagerly awaiting the release of Jigra, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, will showcase not only his acting abilities but also his musical talent. Raina has lent his voice to the title track and a reprised version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. The film is set to release on October 11.

As for Suhana Khan, following The Archies, she is set to return to the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports Sujoy Ghosh has cast the father-daughter duo in his upcoming film King. Production for the film is expected to begin early next year, with a possible release in mid-2026

