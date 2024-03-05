Entertainment

Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant after 5 months of her marriage?

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a fairytale wedding in September.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Recently her airport video surfaced where fans wondered if she was expecting her first child.

Image credits: Facebook

While fans are overjoyed with the wonderful news, another actress is making headlines for reports of her pregnancy.

Image credits: Facebook

We're talking about Parineeti Chopra. The actress married lawmaker Raghav Chadha in a spectacular wedding in September.

Image credits: Facebook

While it has been five months since the couple's wedding, Parineeti is reportedly expecting her first child.

Image credits: Facebook

The rumours came following her recent appearance at the airport, which fuelled speculation about her pregnancy.

Image credits: our own

This came after Parineeti was sighted at the airport recently wearing a black loose-fitting maxi dress with a denim jacket.
 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen wearing minimal makeup as she made her way to her car.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

When the video aired, admirers wondered if she was expecting her first child.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
