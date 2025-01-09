Pushpa 2: The Rule: Maker's drop exclusive BTS video of Allu Arjun starrer movie [WATCH]

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, continues its remarkable run at the box office, dominating cinemas even 30 days after its release. The film, directed by Sukumar, has set unprecedented records as fans flock to theaters to experience its brilliance. Allu Arjun’s captivating performance, combined with Sukumar's visionary direction, has turned the film into a cinematic phenomenon.

Amid its extraordinary success, the makers released an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that delves into the making of this masterpiece. In their announcement, T-Series described the video as a presentation of Indian cinema's "industry hit," celebrating the film’s monumental achievements.

The BTS footage offered a glimpse into the dedication, creativity, and hard work poured into each frame, showcasing the film’s grandeur. It also highlighted insightful interactions between Sukumar, Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna. The production team expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences worldwide for their unwavering love and support, which has propelled the film to record-breaking success.

ALSO READ: Harshdeep Kaur reveals Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'See God In Each Other'; Read on

With a staggering worldwide gross of ₹1831 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered multiple records, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Indian blockbuster of all time. The film, released on December 5, 2024, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series.

Latest Videos