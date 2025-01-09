Harshdeep Kaur reveals Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'See God In Each Other'; Read on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017, setting trends with their intimate, paparazzi-free wedding. Their love story inspired the song Peer Vi Tu, reflecting their deep bond. Now married for seven years, they are parents to Vamika and Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding set numerous trends, from pastel bridal lehengas and wedding songs to intimate, paparazzi-free celebrations. The couple’s wedding song, Peer Vi Tu, was released on their first anniversary. Sung by Harshdeep Kaur, the song beautifully captured the emotions Virat and Anushka felt for each other.

In a recent interaction on The Music Podcast, Harshdeep Kaur shared her experience of recording the song. She revealed that the song's theme was inspired by the deep bond and spiritual connection the couple shared. She mentioned receiving a brief emphasizing that the lyrics reflected how Anushka and Virat saw divinity in each other. She recounted that Vishal Punjabi, the director, encouraged her to internalize the song’s essence and sing with genuine emotion.

Previously, Harshdeep had spoken to ETimes about the song, explaining that it conveyed the emotions Virat and Anushka had for one another. She described how the brief highlighted a sense of “total submission” in love, where one finds everything they seek in their partner.

Both Anushka and Virat have often spoken about their wedding, emphasizing their desire to keep it personal and unaffected by their celebrity status. They invited only about 40 people to the ceremony to maintain its intimacy. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Anushka shared that they aimed to make the wedding genuine and free from the trappings of their public lives.

She explained that they wanted their celebration to focus on their love and the close relationships that supported them through their journey, including their parents, siblings, and dearest friends. She added that had the wedding been more public, it would have reminded them of their celebrity standing, something they intentionally avoided.

Anushka also reflected on how their relationship blossomed based on who they were as individuals, not their public personas. This sense of purity and authenticity is what they sought to embody in their wedding, which she described as surreal.

Now, seven years into their marriage, Anushka and Virat are parents to two children. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli, in January 2021, and their son, Akaay Kohli, in February last year.

