Pushpa 2: Know when Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing in India and Russia

On the same day, Pushpa 2 will be released in Russia and India. On December 8, the movie Pushpa: The Rise in Russia will be released. Russian cinemas will screen the film. According to reports, Allu Arjun has promoted his upcoming movie nationwide and is poised to win fans over with his rugged desi appearance. Producer Y Ravi Shankar has confirmed that Pushpa 2 will debut in theatres in Russia and India.

The movie Pushpa 2 will be released simultaneously in Russia and India. On December 8, Pushpa: The Rise in Russia, a movie, will be released. Russian movie theatres will screen the movie. According to reports, Allu Arjun is expected to steal hearts with his rugged desi style after promoting his next movie nationwide. According to producer Y Ravi Shankar, Pushpa 2 will premiere in theatres in Russia and India.

Also Read: Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya"

Speaking about Pushpa 2, the movie's plot will feature a confrontation between SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, and Allu Arjun's character. In the movie, Rashmika will be seen as Srivalli once more. According to sources, Priyamani would be considered for the sequel and Devi Sri Prasad's soundtrack.

Also Read: Anupam Kher meets Kangana Ranaut at airport, says 'Always a pleasure to meet my dearest'

According to reports, Sajjad Delafrooz, who was outstanding in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, will appear in Pushpa 2. The actor is now a household name and continues to grow in popularity daily. Sajjad is now visible in the OTT-released movie Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. According to rumours, the Pushpa 2 producers have hired Sajjad to play a significant part in the movie. Neither the film's creators nor its stars have made any formal statements.