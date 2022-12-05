Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya"

    In the first episode of "Moving In With Malaika," Malaika Arora and Farah Khan talk about how "Chaiyya Chaiyya" was made.

    Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya"
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    Given the big hitters that worked on it over the years—the three aces Mani Ratnam, Gulzar, and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, and of course Malaika Arora—"Chaiyya Chaiyya" has become an iconic song.

    Who can forget Malaika dancing to the rhythm of the "Dil Se" song by A.R. Rahman, which had the beat of a moving train? Malaika wasn't the first pick for the role, which is fascinating. Five actresses had withdrawn from the song's performance.

    Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared the anecdote as she said that all five actresses — Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shirodkar and “two or three other people" said no to dancing to the song.

    The producer-director-choreographer and Malaika's close friend Farah Khan Kunder will pay a friendly visit to Malaika in the first episode of the show, "Moving In With Malaika," which marks Malaika's OTT debut. The two travel back in time and share stories about how Malaika Arora was created. They discuss many things, including her past and present.

    ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ was shot on top of a moving train. During the chat, talking about the song, Farah says, “You’re the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train." All the actresses had their reason for not giving their nods to the song.

    Malaika was not even on Farah's radar, she continues. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and perhaps two or three additional persons were approached. One was unavailable because they were afraid of the idea of getting on top of the train. The makeup artist then said, "Malaika is a really talented dancer." We were genuinely curious to see if she would succeed when she walked into the train. The rest is history, as far as we know.

    The Disney+ Hotstar original series "Moving In With Malaika," produced by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, will debut on December 5.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 9:03 AM IST
