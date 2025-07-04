Jos Buttler to Joe Root: Check out girlfriends/wives of English cricketers
Beautiful wives of England cricket players: Many star players of the England cricket team are married, and many are in relationships. Let's learn some interesting facts about their partners
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
England captain Jos Buttler's wife is Louise Webber. She's a Pilates trainer who helps women with their health and fitness.
Ben Duckett's wife Peggy Ogborn
Ben Duckett married British model Peggy Ogborn in 2018. They recently welcomed a baby girl. His wife is very glamorous.
Joe Root's wife Carrie Cotterell
Joe Root married Carrie Cotterell in 2018. She was a manager at a bar in Headingley, where they first met. They dated and are now parents to two children.
Harry Brook's GF Lucy Lyles
England player Harry Brook is in a relationship with Lucy Lyles. They haven't married but live together.
Phil Salt's girlfriend Abby McLellan
England player Phil Salt has been in a relationship with Abby McLellan since 2020. She works as a freelance virtual assistant and is active on social media.
Jamie Smith's partner Kate
Jamie Smith is in a relationship with Kate Jukes. They recently had a son, Noah Edmund Smith.
Liam Livingstone's partner Katie Olivia Moffett
Liam Livingstone's partner, Katie Olivia, is a professional dancer and is very beautiful. Liam often shares her photos on social media.
Jofra Archer's partner Druanna Butler
Jofra Archer is dating Druanna Butler from Barbados. They've been seen together several times, though they haven't made their relationship public on social media.
Mark Wood's wife Sarah Lonsdale
English cricketer Mark Wood's wife, Sarah Lonsdale, works in education and is often seen at cricket grounds supporting Mark.