Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button'

Urfi Javed came to Instagram to wish her admirers a Happy Holi. The online celebrity uploaded a video where she is seen experimenting with colours while dressed in an unusual white costume.

The country is all set to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, with pomp and splendour across the country. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have resorted to social media to wish everyone a happy New Year. Urfi Javed, the online celebrity, has finally released her Holi post, complete with her unique attire.

Urfi Javed came to Instagram to wish her admirers a Happy Holi. The online celebrity uploaded a video in which she is seen experimenting with colours while dressed in an unusual white costume.

The country is preparing to welcome the festival of colours, Holi, which is celebrated with pomp and splendour across the country. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have resorted to social media to wish everyone a happy New Year. Urfi Javed, the online celebrity, has finally released her Holi post, complete with her unique attire.

Also Read: (Photos) Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react

Urfi got to Instagram and shared a video of herself wearing a white bralette with a cutaway at the front. The Bigg Boss OTT star is seen wearing identical gloves, but it's Urfi's shorts and exaggerated skirt that catch our eye. Urfi donned a pair of shorts with a thread and cloth connected that covered her knees and one-half of her lower leg. She paired the attire with a pair of red shoes as she experimented with the colours in the air. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Happy Holi guys."

Soon after the video was shared, the TV actress received reactions from social media users, with netizens trolling her for her choice of outfit. One of the comments read, “Bandage krva liya shayad pura body pe ," another comment reads, “He bhagwan," A third social media user added, “Chalogi kese?."

Also Read: Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey pictures go viral

This isn't the first time Urfi has been mocked for her choice of clothing. When a segment of the crowd expresses their dissatisfaction with the actress, she is frequently photographed in her daring clothes. Urfi was asked about wearing'short clothing' in a recent interview when the actress dubbed herself 'controversial' and stated that she did not want to wear a chadar.

"Jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai," says the speaker. Nai lapetna chadar, please. Toh dikhana hai, mujhe toh dikhana hai. Marzi meri. I don't even have anything [gesturing towards breast], and yet I'm so divisive. Imagine where I'd be if I had large boobs and a big ass. I haven't displayed my nipples. I have not exposed my vagina. What's the matter with you? "I haven't even sexualized my body in the manner other people do," she explained to The Dirty Magazine.