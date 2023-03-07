Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button'

    Urfi Javed came to Instagram to wish her admirers a Happy Holi. The online celebrity uploaded a video where she is seen experimenting with colours while dressed in an unusual white costume.

    Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    The country is all set to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, with pomp and splendour across the country. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have resorted to social media to wish everyone a happy New Year. Urfi Javed, the online celebrity, has finally released her Holi post, complete with her unique attire.

    Urfi Javed came to Instagram to wish her admirers a Happy Holi. The online celebrity uploaded a video in which she is seen experimenting with colours while dressed in an unusual white costume.

    The country is preparing to welcome the festival of colours, Holi, which is celebrated with pomp and splendour across the country. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have resorted to social media to wish everyone a happy New Year. Urfi Javed, the online celebrity, has finally released her Holi post, complete with her unique attire.

    Also Read: (Photos) Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi got to Instagram and shared a video of herself wearing a white bralette with a cutaway at the front. The Bigg Boss OTT star is seen wearing identical gloves, but it's Urfi's shorts and exaggerated skirt that catch our eye. Urfi donned a pair of shorts with a thread and cloth connected that covered her knees and one-half of her lower leg. She paired the attire with a pair of red shoes as she experimented with the colours in the air. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Happy Holi guys."

    Soon after the video was shared, the TV actress received reactions from social media users, with netizens trolling her for her choice of outfit. One of the comments read, “Bandage krva liya shayad pura body pe ," another comment reads, “He bhagwan," A third social media user added, “Chalogi kese?."

    Also Read: Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey pictures go viral

    This isn't the first time Urfi has been mocked for her choice of clothing. When a segment of the crowd expresses their dissatisfaction with the actress, she is frequently photographed in her daring clothes. Urfi was asked about wearing'short clothing' in a recent interview when the actress dubbed herself 'controversial' and stated that she did not want to wear a chadar.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    "Jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai," says the speaker. Nai lapetna chadar, please. Toh dikhana hai, mujhe toh dikhana hai. Marzi meri. I don't even have anything [gesturing towards breast], and yet I'm so divisive. Imagine where I'd be if I had large boobs and a big ass. I haven't displayed my nipples. I have not exposed my vagina. What's the matter with you? "I haven't even sexualized my body in the manner other people do," she explained to The Dirty Magazine.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Know Deepika Padukone's FEE for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details RBA

    Know Deepika Padukone's fee for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details

    Photos Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react RBA

    (Photos) Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend RBA

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra vma

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details

    Recent Stories

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates - adt

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    Know Deepika Padukone's FEE for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details RBA

    Know Deepika Padukone's fee for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details

    Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March here is what we know gcw

    Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC face red hot Bengaluru FC in the first leg of semi-finals snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC face red hot Bengaluru FC in the first leg of semi-finals

    Watch Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman idol in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Watch: Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman idol in MP; sparks political row

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon