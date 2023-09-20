Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic?

    Pushpa 2: The Rule Release Date of August 15, 2024 Sparks Curiosity; Is there any connection with the patriotic angle to the actioner?
     

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    The anticipation for Icon Star Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is at its peak among cine-goers. Recently, the makers unveiled a brand new poster for the film and announced the release date of August 15, 2024, for the much-awaited actioner. The intense and intriguing poster piqued the audience's interest and spoke volumes about the grandeur of the craft of this action entertainer, which is poised to set the bar high in every aspect. Besides the curiosity-raising poster, the one thing that draws attention is the surprising release date of August 15, which also marks the Independence Day of the nation.

    As the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule is announced, why did the makers choose this date? Are they planning to bring out something different for the masses on a patriotic flavour front, or will Pushpa 2: The Rule leave any strong message? The release date is building suspense for the biggie, and everyone is eager to know what uniqueness the makers have in store to offer this time.

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic? RBA

    The actor is preparing for the sequel to his 2021 smash 'Pushpa: The Rise,' titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which is set to be released on August 15, 2024. Previously, the actor discussed 'The Rule,' stating that the film will be bigger and more thrilling than the last instalment, replete with better action sequences, story-telling, and a finale.

    The Sukumar-directed film has virtually done filming and is in the post-production stage. Aside from that, the 'Sarrainodu' star plans to make his Hollywood debut at an unspecified date and with an untitled project.

    Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attends ANR'S 100 birthday celebration rkn

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attend ANR'S 100th birthday celebration

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Update: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara (Photos LEAKED) RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA Announces Historic Cricket Venues and Innovative Stadium Plans osf

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA announces historic Cricket venues and innovative stadium plans

    Love Naruto? One Piece to Bleach-7 anime series, just like Naruto RBA EAI

    Love Naruto? One Piece to Bleach-7 anime series, just like Naruto

    Squats to Bench Press planks lunges 7 exercises for healthy weight gain gcw eai

    Squats to Bench Press: 7 exercises for healthy weight gain

    Google upgrades Bard 5 new features to make your life easier gcw

    Google upgrades Bard! 5 new features to make your life easier

    Post workout meals for weight loss: 7 foods to fuel your fitness journey AJR EAI

    Post-workout meals: 7 foods to fuel your fitness journey

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon