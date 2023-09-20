Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic?

Pushpa 2: The Rule Release Date of August 15, 2024 Sparks Curiosity; Is there any connection with the patriotic angle to the actioner?

The anticipation for Icon Star Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is at its peak among cine-goers. Recently, the makers unveiled a brand new poster for the film and announced the release date of August 15, 2024, for the much-awaited actioner. The intense and intriguing poster piqued the audience's interest and spoke volumes about the grandeur of the craft of this action entertainer, which is poised to set the bar high in every aspect. Besides the curiosity-raising poster, the one thing that draws attention is the surprising release date of August 15, which also marks the Independence Day of the nation.

As the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule is announced, why did the makers choose this date? Are they planning to bring out something different for the masses on a patriotic flavour front, or will Pushpa 2: The Rule leave any strong message? The release date is building suspense for the biggie, and everyone is eager to know what uniqueness the makers have in store to offer this time.

The actor is preparing for the sequel to his 2021 smash 'Pushpa: The Rise,' titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which is set to be released on August 15, 2024. Previously, the actor discussed 'The Rule,' stating that the film will be bigger and more thrilling than the last instalment, replete with better action sequences, story-telling, and a finale.

The Sukumar-directed film has virtually done filming and is in the post-production stage. Aside from that, the 'Sarrainodu' star plans to make his Hollywood debut at an unspecified date and with an untitled project.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.