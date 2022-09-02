Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

    Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger wwas released in the theatres last month, in August. The film, which marked Vijay’s first pan-India film, as well as his Hindi debut, performed miserably at the box office.

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda Liger sinks drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan-starrer 'Liger' which was released in the theatres on August 25 failed miserably at the box office. The film was expected to show some firecrackers at the ticket window. Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has not been able to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in eight days. Recently, Liger’s distributor Warangal Srinu reportedly said that he lost about 65 per cent of his investment because of the film.

    There were also reports that Warangal Srinu reportedly lost Rs 100 crore in the last 12 months. However, these reports were refuted by Srinu had said. Meanwhile, Liger’s director-producer Puri Jagannadh is planning to visit Hyderabad to meet the distributors. Not only this, there are also reports that he is planning to talk to the distributors about the loss and give them compensation for it.

    ALSO READ: Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

    Speaking of Liger’s performance, the film has been released on about 2500 screens across the country in five languages. According to preliminary figures, Liger has done a business of only Rs 60 lakhs on Thursday. The total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 39.49 crore.

    ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in see-through dress; hits back at troll

    Take a look at its box office collection so far: 
    Day 1: Rs 15.95 crore
    Day 2:  Rs 7.7 crore
    Day 3:  Rs 6.55 crore
    Day 4:  Rs 5.24 crore
    Day 5:  Rs 1.4 crore
    Day 6: Rs 1.14 crore
    Day 7: Rs 0.91 crore
    Day 8: Rs 0.60 crore
    Total:  Rs 39.49 crore

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    O Mere Dil Ke Chain Fans eagerly await opening of Virat Kohli 'One8' in Kishore Kumar Mumbai bungalow Gouri Kunj snt

    'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

    Pawan Kalyan birthday net worth 2022 salary income assets car collection drb

    Pawan Kalyan net worth: Salary, income, assets, cars and more

    Happy Teachers Day 2022 Super 30 Hichki Shabaash Mithu

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

    Sidharth Shukla death anniversary Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill last dance will make you smile (Video) RBA

    Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary: Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill's last dance will make you smile (Video)

    Mega Blockbuster movie or ad campaign Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Karthi Rashmika Mandanna Trisha Kapil Sharma snt

    Mega Blockbuster, movie or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Ganguly, Karthi, Rashmika, Trisha leave fans confused

    Recent Stories

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video - gps

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video

    Everyone in BJP is spotless? Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark - adt

    'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    Here s what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood gcw

    Here's what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood

    Supreme Court refuses SIT probe into 1990 Kashmiri Pandit massacre; petition withdrawn AJR

    Supreme Court refuses SIT probe into 1990 Kashmiri Pandit massacre; petition withdrawn

    O Mere Dil Ke Chain Fans eagerly await opening of Virat Kohli 'One8' in Kishore Kumar Mumbai bungalow Gouri Kunj snt

    'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon