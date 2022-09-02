Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger wwas released in the theatres last month, in August. The film, which marked Vijay’s first pan-India film, as well as his Hindi debut, performed miserably at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan-starrer 'Liger' which was released in the theatres on August 25 failed miserably at the box office. The film was expected to show some firecrackers at the ticket window. Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has not been able to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in eight days. Recently, Liger’s distributor Warangal Srinu reportedly said that he lost about 65 per cent of his investment because of the film.

There were also reports that Warangal Srinu reportedly lost Rs 100 crore in the last 12 months. However, these reports were refuted by Srinu had said. Meanwhile, Liger’s director-producer Puri Jagannadh is planning to visit Hyderabad to meet the distributors. Not only this, there are also reports that he is planning to talk to the distributors about the loss and give them compensation for it.

ALSO READ: Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

Speaking of Liger’s performance, the film has been released on about 2500 screens across the country in five languages. According to preliminary figures, Liger has done a business of only Rs 60 lakhs on Thursday. The total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 39.49 crore.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in see-through dress; hits back at troll

Take a look at its box office collection so far:

Day 1: Rs 15.95 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.7 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.55 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.24 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.4 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.14 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.91 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.60 crore

Total: Rs 39.49 crore