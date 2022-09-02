Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in see-through dress; hits back at troll

    Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu has shared a new picture, showing off her baby bump in a stunning black see-through dress. The pregnancy glow on Bipasha’s face is making her shine bright as she strikes a beautiful pose for the camera.

    After actors Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it is Bipasha Basu who announced her pregnancy recently. Since the time she made the announcement, fans have been really excited about Bipasha taking over the role of a mother. She has been posting pictures of her maternity shoot, flaunting her baby bump, and looking nothing less than a goddess. On Friday, the actor once again shared a photograph from one of her photoshoots that shows her basking in her pregnancy glow.

    In the picture that Bipasha Basu posted on her Instagram handle, she is seen wearing a see-through black dress that shows off her baby bump. The photograph clicked on a black backdrop, puts focus on Bipasha’s face, clearly highlighting her mommy-to-be glow.

    Recently, Bipasha Basu posted some more maternity photoshoot pictures that also highlighted her actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover. Both Bipasha and Karan were seen wearing black. While Bipasha donned a bodycon top, Karan was seen in a basic t-shirt paired with denim.

    Apart from this, Bipasha Basu had also shared pictures wherein she was seen wearing a long white shirt while Karan Singh Grover, who too wore white, was planting an adorable kiss on her baby bump. Unfortunately, the couple was hugely trolled for the pictures.

    However, recently, Bipasha Basu hit back at the troll with a strong response. Responding to trolls who questioned her for the maternity shoot, Bipasha said that there is nothing wrong with flaunting the baby bump. She said that they wanted to do a maternity shoot and she wanted to flaunt her baby bump, none should have a problem with it, adding that she wants to live every moment of her pregnancy.

