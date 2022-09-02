Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in see-through dress; hits back at troll

Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu has shared a new picture, showing off her baby bump in a stunning black see-through dress. The pregnancy glow on Bipasha’s face is making her shine bright as she strikes a beautiful pose for the camera.

Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

After actors Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it is Bipasha Basu who announced her pregnancy recently. Since the time she made the announcement, fans have been really excited about Bipasha taking over the role of a mother. She has been posting pictures of her maternity shoot, flaunting her baby bump, and looking nothing less than a goddess. On Friday, the actor once again shared a photograph from one of her photoshoots that shows her basking in her pregnancy glow.

Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

In the picture that Bipasha Basu posted on her Instagram handle, she is seen wearing a see-through black dress that shows off her baby bump. The photograph clicked on a black backdrop, puts focus on Bipasha's face, clearly highlighting her mommy-to-be glow.

Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Recently, Bipasha Basu posted some more maternity photoshoot pictures that also highlighted her actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover. Both Bipasha and Karan were seen wearing black. While Bipasha donned a bodycon top, Karan was seen in a basic t-shirt paired with denim.

Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Apart from this, Bipasha Basu had also shared pictures wherein she was seen wearing a long white shirt while Karan Singh Grover, who too wore white, was planting an adorable kiss on her baby bump. Unfortunately, the couple was hugely trolled for the pictures.

Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram