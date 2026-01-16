Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar has been granted a divorce from husband Shekhar Kaushal by the Saket family court. The couple filed for separation on mutual consent, less than a year after their wedding in February 2024. The first motion was allowed.

Punjabi film actress Mandy Takhar has been granted a divorce by the family court at Saket, bringing a formal end to her marriage with Shekhar Kaushal. The divorce was granted on Friday after the court allowed the first motion filed by the couple on mutual consent.

According to sources, the divorce petition was filed on mutual grounds, with both parties agreeing to separate amicably. The proceedings were held before the family court at the Saket District Court in Delhi, where the court accepted the joint plea and recorded the statements of both parties. With the first motion allowed, the matter has proceeded in accordance with the provisions governing mutual consent divorce.

Lawyer Confirms Divorce Proceedings

Celebrity Advocate Ishaan Mukherjee, appearing on behalf of Mandy Takhar, confirmed that the family court had allowed the first motion of divorce. However, he declined to comment on the specific terms of separation, stating that the details of the settlement were confidential.

Who is Mandy Takhar?

Mandy Takhar, a British actress of Indian origin, has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema, particularly in Punjabi films, while also featuring in select Hindi and Tamil projects. Known for her strong screen presence, she enjoys a significant fan following across regional film industries.

Brief Marriage and Amicable Split

She married Shekhar Kaushal, a gym trainer and CEO, on February 13, 2024. The wedding was held with both Hindu and Sikh rituals. Less than a year later, the couple chose to part ways through mutual consent, opting for a private and dignified resolution to their marital differences.