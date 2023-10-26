Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pulimada Review: Is Joju George, Aishwarya Rajesh's Malayalam thriller worth watching? Read this

    Pulimada Twitter Review: Pulimada (Tiger's Den) features a stellar cast including Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh, along with Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijomol Jose, Jaffar Idukki, Johny Antony, and Balachandra Menon. This Malayalam thriller movie was released in theatres on October 26.

    Pulimada Review: Is Joju George, Aishwarya Rajesh's Malayalam thriller worth watching? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Malayalam film Pulimada is directed, written, and edited by A. K. Sajan. The film stars Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijomol Jose, Jaffar Idukki, Johny Antony, and Balachandra Menon. In January 2022, principal photography began in Wayanad, with Ishaan Dev writing the songs and Anil Johnson providing the background soundtrack. Venu is in charge of the cinematography. 

    Cast of Pulimada 
    Joju George plays Vincent Scaria in "Pulimada," Aishwarya Rajesh plays Emily, Chemban Vinod Jose plays SI Ashokan, Lijomol Jose plays CPO Sini, Jaffar Idukki plays Appaachan, Johny Antony plays Kuttappappi, and Balachandra Menon plays Dr. Joshy Kurien. Sona Nair, Jeo Baby, Krishna Praba, Pauly Valsan, Jolly Chirayath, Abu Salim, Abin Bino, and Fara Shibla are among the skilled cast members. 

    Pulimada Team 
    Pulimada marks the return of cinematographer Venu to Malayalam film after a nine-year absence. The film was co-produced by Rajesh Damodaran and Sijo Vadakkan under the brands of Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, Ink Lab Cinemas, and Land Cinemas. The primary filming for the film began on January 5, 2022, with a ceremonial pooja at the Mount Avenue Hotel in Ambalavayal. During the event, Stephy Zaviour lighted the Nilavilakku, producer Dixon Poduthas turned on the lights, and Suraj P. S. gave the first clap. The entire film was shot over the course of 60 days. 

    Pulimada Music:
    The film's soundtrack is composed by Ishaan Dev, and the background score is composed by Anil Johnson. Rafeeq Ahamed, Dr. Thaara Jeyashankar, and Fr. Michael Panachikal wrote the lyrics for the songs. Notably, the film's soundtrack orchestra is from Budapest. On August 22, 2023, the first song, named 'Arikil Onnu Vannal,' was released.

    The highly anticipated debut of "Pulimada" offers a thrilling cinematic experience for all filmgoers. Stay tuned for informative Twitter reviews as viewers discuss this thriller film.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon