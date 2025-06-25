US intelligence reports suggest Iran could resume its nuclear programme within months, contradicting Trump’s claim that US airstrikes “completely destroyed” key sites. DIA says Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities remain partially intact.

Washington, DC: Conflicting reports have emerged following President Donald Trump’s announcement that US air strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. A new intelligence assessment suggests that Iran may still retain the capability to rebuild its nuclear programme within months, despite the scale of the attack.

DIA report contradicts Trump’s nuclear strike success claim

According to a classified assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the strikes caused significant but not total damage to Iran’s key enrichment facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The underground centrifuge halls, particularly at Fordo, remained structurally intact despite the use of 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs. Tunnel entrances were collapsed, but key infrastructure survived.

This stands in direct contrast to Trump’s televised claim that the sites had been “completely and totally obliterated”.

Iran moved key materials before strike, say experts

Satellite imagery obtained by Maxar Technologies showed increased activity at Fordo prior to the June 22 strike. Bulldozers and trucks were spotted sealing tunnel entrances and possibly transporting enriched uranium and centrifuges to safer locations.

Former US intelligence analyst Eric Brewer noted that Iran likely relocated uranium enriched to 60% purity, raising fears of a covert nuclear reconstitution. Arms Control Association’s Kelsey Davenport warned that while Iran may now be delayed, it could resume enrichment secretly at a new or undisclosed location.

White House dismisses intelligence findings as “flat-out wrong”

The White House hit back at the DIA’s assessment. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labelled the intelligence as an “attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history”.

Leavitt defended the operation, claiming fourteen 30,000-pound bombs were dropped “perfectly” on their targets.

Reacting sharply to the intelligence report, former President Donald Trump dismissed the findings as politically motivated, calling them an "ATTEMPT TO DEMEAN ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY." He further asserted in a statement, "THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED!" echoing the White House's stance that the strikes achieved total success and undermining the credibility of the leaked assessment.

Vice President Vance: 'This is mission success'

Vice President JD Vance weighed in, stating that the operation had successfully degraded Iran’s ability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels, calling it a military win regardless of what stockpiles remain.

"That is mission success," Vance affirmed, even as concerns remain about Iran's 400+ kg stockpile of 60% enriched uranium prior to the attacks.

Status of Iran’s new Isfahan enrichment site unclear

Iran recently acknowledged building a third enrichment facility in Isfahan, but US-Israeli joint strikes left its current status unknown. Analysts remain cautious about the long-term impact of the strikes on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Ceasefire holds amid tensions

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, brokered by Trump following mutual retaliations, is still in place. Israel accused Iran of violating the truce by launching missiles, an allegation Tehran has denied.

Trump, expressing frustration, said both sides had "fought so long and so hard they don’t know what they’re doing." He reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not conduct further operations and urged diplomacy.

Experts warn Iran could reconstitute nuclear programme

Despite the military action, arms control experts warn that Iran retains sufficient materials and infrastructure to resume a covert nuclear programme. While rebuilding will take time and face new obstacles, Iran's nuclear ambitions are far from neutralised, they argue.