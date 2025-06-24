Image Credit : Getty

WWE’s Night of Champions 2025 already has six matches confirmed, more than what Triple H usually allows for a standard PLE. The Game prefers focused, tight match cards, typically capping out at five to six high-profile bouts unless it's a show like WrestleMania.

With blockbuster matches featuring John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley already set, there simply wasn’t a logical place for Rollins without overloading the show.