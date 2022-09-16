Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Marathi actor Suraj Pawar, who is known for his role of ‘Prince Dada’ in Nagraj Manjule’s movie ‘Sairat’, will be probed for an alleged cheating case registered against him. The case has been filed in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    An actor from the Marathi film industry will be probed by the Maharashtra police after a case of cheating was registered against him in the state’s Ahmednagar police station. Actor Suraj Pawar, who had played the role of 'Prince Dada' in Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster movie ‘Sairat’, will soon be called for a probe in the matter, said a police official. Apart from ‘Sairat’, Suraj Pawar was also seen in Nagraj Majule’s national award-winning short films 'Pistulya’ and ‘Fandry’.

    According to a report in PTI, a police official said, "He will be called for an inquiry in connection with the case, in which the complainant had accused three other persons of cheating him on the false promise of offering a government job to him in the state secretariat – Mantralaya.”.

    The Ahmednagar police, on September 9, busted a racket of a group of people who were cheating people by offering them fake jobs in Mantralaya and in return would take money from them. The police also arrested three people in this regard.

    "The gang members had promised a government job to the complainant in this case and demanded Rs 5 lakh for the recruitment order. The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh cash to the accused persons at the guest house of the agriculture university at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district,” said the official;. He further added that Rs 3 lakh was to be paid by the complainant after getting the joining order.

    As per the official, fake orders of the state General Administration Department were created by the accused persons with the help of computer graphics. Three forged joining orders, seals and government's stamp were recovered from the accused persons during a search conducted by the police team. "During their interrogation, the two arrested accused told the police that they had created stamps and seals with the help of Suraj Pawar," the official said.

