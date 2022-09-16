Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Sajal Aly; Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan?

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    Pakistani actor Sajal Aly shared a post on her Instagram that has made everyone wonder if she is in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest child, Aryan. Here is everything you need to know about Sajal, who played the on-screen daughter of late actor Sridevi.

    Image: Sajal Aly, Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Actor Sajal Aly has carved a niche for herself in the Pakistani cinema world. The actor is not only famous in the neighbouring country where she hails from, but also in India. Sajal's popularity in India increased after working with Sridevi in the film 'Mom' which was released in the year 2017. Not only her acting was praised in this film, but her beauty also won many hearts.

    Image: Sajal Aly, Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Sajal Aly often remains in the headlines for work and is also highly active on social media. The Pakistani actor is once again back in the news but this time, it is not for her professional life, but rather her personal life. She has shared a post on Instagram that has made everyone wonder if she is in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason

    Image: Sajal Aly, Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Sajal Aly, who frequently posts on social media, took to her Instagram handle on Friday, revealing her love for Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, which has broken the hearts of many. Sajal shared a picture of Aryan on her Instagram story, dropping a heart emoticon along with it. Although Sajal has not written anything about the post, seeing the picture and the heart emoji, it seems that the actor is crushing on Aryan, who is yet to make his debut in the film industry.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

    Image: Sajal Aly, Aryan Khan/Instagram

    While Sajal Aly's personal life has come into the limelight after she shared Aryan Khan’s picture, her professional life too often remains in the news. The actor's film 'What's Love Got to Do With It' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 recently.

    Image: Sajal Aly, Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has also been breaking the internet with his pictures, lately. A couple of days ago, Aryan shared a few pictures from his recent photoshoot, looking nothing less than a dapper in those photos. On the professional front, there are reports that Aryan may soon be marking his directorial debut with a web series.

