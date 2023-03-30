Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business

Priyanka Chopra dethrones Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez to become the second wealthiest celebrity cosmetics brand owner. As per a report in Cosmetify, Priyanka's hair care brand Anomaly has emerged as the second most affluent celeb beauty brand after Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty .

Priyanka Chopra is flying high with her success in Hollywood and now is the business world. The actress has been in several blockbuster Bollywood films and some intriguing overseas projects. She'll be seen next in the Russo Brothers' Citadel, with Richard Madden. Priyanka Chopra is not just an outstanding actress, but also an author, entrepreneur, and businesswoman.

Research in the UK-based beauty comparison portal Cosmetify recently revealed a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty companies of 2023 based on their latest yearly income. Priyanka's hair care company Anomaly came in second, just after Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty.

With 477.2 million pounds, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty topped Cosmetify's list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty companies of 2023. It was followed by Priyanka Chopra's hair care line, which came in second with 429.9 million pounds.

Kylie Jenner's cosmetic brand came in third with 301.4 million pounds in income, followed by Ariana Grande's beauty brand, which brought in 70.3 million pounds. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty came in fifth place with 50.2 million pounds in revenue.

Priyanka Chopra on entering the business world

Priyanka's hair care line was launched last year, in 2022. PeeCee told Vogue India about her debut into business, "I've just lately turned to the business side of both the beauty and entertainment industries." That really helped me distinguish between sitting in the stylist's chair and utilising a variety of products and truly having a voice in the things that go into my hair."

Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her next series Citadel, which will debut on Amazon Video on April 28.

