Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business

    Priyanka Chopra dethrones Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez to become the second wealthiest celebrity cosmetics brand owner. As per a report in Cosmetify, Priyanka's hair care brand Anomaly has emerged as the second most affluent celeb beauty brand after Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty
    .

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is flying high with her success in Hollywood and now is the business world. The actress has been in several blockbuster Bollywood films and some intriguing overseas projects. She'll be seen next in the Russo Brothers' Citadel, with Richard Madden. Priyanka Chopra is not just an outstanding actress, but also an author, entrepreneur, and businesswoman. 

    Research in the UK-based beauty comparison portal Cosmetify recently revealed a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty companies of 2023 based on their latest yearly income. Priyanka's hair care company Anomaly came in second, just after Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    With 477.2 million pounds, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty topped Cosmetify's list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty companies of 2023. It was followed by Priyanka Chopra's hair care line, which came in second with 429.9 million pounds.

    Kylie Jenner's cosmetic brand came in third with 301.4 million pounds in income, followed by Ariana Grande's beauty brand, which brought in 70.3 million pounds. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty came in fifth place with 50.2 million pounds in revenue.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Priyanka Chopra on entering the business world
    Priyanka's hair care line was launched last year, in 2022. PeeCee told Vogue India about her debut into business, "I've just lately turned to the business side of both the beauty and entertainment industries." That really helped me distinguish between sitting in the stylist's chair and utilising a variety of products and truly having a voice in the things that go into my hair."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her next series Citadel, which will debut on Amazon Video on April 28.
     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football'

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama

    Avatar The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online

    Pathu Thala LEAKED: Simbu aka Silambarasan's latest movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites RBA

    Pathu Thala LEAKED: Simbu aka Silambarasan's latest movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets RBA

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

    Recent Stories

    Lionel Messi Barcelona return: 3 things that must happen for legend to make Camp Nou comeback-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: 3 things that must happen for legend to make Camp Nou comeback

    Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced iOS 17 AR VR headset more expected in June gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

    Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football'

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama

    Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details AJR

    Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon