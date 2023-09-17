Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said

Jaahnavi Kandula, a student in Seattle, US, died after she was hit by a police patrol vehicle. Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to the news with a strong statement.

Jaahnavi Kandula (23), an Indian-origin student, died in January of this year after being hit by a Seattle police patrol car in the United States. A bodycam video captured the moment a Seattle police officer hit and killed the graduate student while responding to a complaint in January. The cop was shown on camera fatally striking a 23-year-old Northeast University graduate student in the crosswalk. Priyanka Chopra has issued a forceful statement in response to the news.

Priyanka Chopra re-shared a People piece about the news on Instagram Stories on Saturday night, September 16. "It's appalling to learn that such a tragic incident that occurred 9 months ago is only now coming to light," she wrote. A life is only a life. It has no monetary worth (sic)."

The Seattle police officer admitted that he made a mistake after fatally plowing into a grad student without his siren at 74 miles per hour. He said, “I f**ked up”.

According to the New York Post, Officer Kevin Dave was responding to a "high priority" call at up to 74 mph when he hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula at a crossing on January 23 at 8 p.m.. Out of respect for Kandula's family, the film did not capture the moment Dave's automobile hit the young woman.

A tremendous roar can be heard from Dave's police car in the video, and the speedometer reveals he reached 74 miles per hour at one point. Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street have speed restrictions of 25 and 20 miles per hour, respectively.