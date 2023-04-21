Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Rome: Couple enjoying gelato, sharing kisses near Colosseum; see video

    Citadel star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are in Rome to promote her forthcoming series and decided to do some sightseeing.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Nick Jonas has released a new TikTok with a love postcard from Rome. The film also shows his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in town to promote her new show Citadel. The pair visited the Colosseum, exchanged kisses, and ate gelato. 

    The video starts with a scene of Nick and Priyanka walking around the Colosseum. He is dressed in white trainers, while she is dressed in black Converse. She is dressed in an olive green and black co-ord outfit. Nick is dressed in a red shirt and a white T-shirt. The following scene shows them staring into the camera and then enjoying a sweet kiss. It concludes with them both having ice cream cones. Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Nick captioned it ‘Rome’.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A fan commented on the post, “Love you are enjoying the place.” Another wrote, “This is what dreams are made of.” A fan also wrote, “My favorite place in the world and my favorite couple in the world.”

    On December 1 and 2, 2018, Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Following that, the couple hosted two celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the couple announced the surrogacy of their daughter Malti Marie.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka is in Rome to promote her upcoming programme Citadel, which will be available in both Italian and Indian versions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are starring in the Indian remake. Raj and DK are in charge of the direction. The cast and crew of the show were also in London this week for the show's world premiere.

    About Citadel: 
    Citadel will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28th, with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday. The story is about two worldwide secret agency Citadel agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka).

    Priyanka revealed insights about the show, saying, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts." What makes these massive action pieces so intriguing is that they are packed with drama and storyline. We get to see a lot about these individuals, how they connect physically, not just spectacular action scenes, but there's drama at the core of each one of them, so there's a story kind of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

