Priyanka Chopra marks Daughter's Day with baby Malti's latest picture-take a look

    To celebrate Daughter's Day, Priyanka Chopra posted photos of herself with her daughter Matli Marie Chopra Jonas and her later father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.
     

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    Happy Daughter's Day was celebrated by Priyanka Chopra and her baby a day late. But she didn't care since she thought every day should be Daughter's Day. The actress made up for her delay by posting the cutest picture of her baby Malti yet. She also revealed a never-before-seen photo of herself and Dr. Ashok Chopra, her late father.

    The actress appeared to be having a cute moment with Malti. Priyanka's picture with her daughter revealed half of Malti’s face while she cuddled her. On the other hand, in the vintage picture with her father, the father-daughter duo was seen dancing together when she was younger.

    Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “A day late but it’s International Daughter’s Day in my book." She added the song Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder to go with the post.

    Malti was welcomed by Priyanka and Nick earlier this year. The couple had astonished their followers in January by announcing that they had welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. It wasn't until May that the pair disclosed the baby was born prematurely and spent nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). On Mother's Day, she was brought home, and that same day, the couple got their first glimpse of her.

    Priyanka, who was returning to New York as the presenter of Global Citizen, spent the weekend there. Not only did a number of celebrities attend the event, including Katie Holmes, but the Jonas Brothers also performed.

    The presence of the Jonas Brothers was among the highlights. When Priyanka and Nick appeared on the same stage, fans were ecstatic. Fans cheered as Nick introduced his wife extremely kindly and invited her to the stage.

    Joe Jonas invited the international actress on stage following the Jonas Brothers' performance. Nick Jonas said, "And I have the honour of calling her my wife," before he concluded his introduction. So let's give Priyanka Chopra Jonas a warm welcome. As she approached them on stage, Priyanka gave Nick a short kiss and then embraced him and her in-laws. The crowd started cheering as a result. Also saying, "I'll see you all for dinner okay," was the actress from The Citadel.
     

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 8:57 AM IST
