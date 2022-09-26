Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list

Thottam's director, KP Kumaran, received the JC Daniel Award, which is regarded as the most incredible honour in Malayalam film, during the occasion.

The Kerala State Film Awards were presented at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Other political personalities, such as V Sivankutty, Anthony Raju, and GR Anil, attended the awards ceremony as chief guests.

Pinarayi Vijayan remarked during the opening ceremony, "The industry is treading the route less travelled and discovering new possibilities. These kinds of honours would only help Malayalam films develop. Today, the film is a high art form and a vehicle for amusement.

The chief minister also praised the rise of women in show business. Additionally, the government has set aside Rs 3 crore in funding to support female directors in the film business. Here are the recipients of the Kerala State Film Awards:

Thottam's director, KP Kumaran, received the JC Daniel Award, which is regarded as the greatest honour in Malayalam film, during the occasion.

The Kerala Chief Minister presented senior journalist Sasikumar with his inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extensive contributions to the television industry.

The Malayalam cinema industry awarded Joju George and actor Biju Menon the Best Actors Award.

Actress Revathi received the award for Best Actress in Malayalam cinema. Transwoman Negha Shahin was honoured with a special award for her first movie, Antharam.

Director and producer RK Krishand was awarded for Avasavyuham under the category of Best Malayalam Movie. CM Pinarayi Vijayan handed over Dileesh Pothan the Best Director award.

For Best Supporting Roles, actors Unnimaya Prasad and Sumesh Moor won. The award for the most popular film went to Vineeth Sreenivasan.

At the 52nd Kerala States Film Awards, Pradeep Kumar was recognised as the best male playback singer. Last but not least, the Best Child Artist prizes went to Adithyan and Sneha Anu.

A book about the 2021 cinema awards was published at the ceremony, and Kerala Transport Minister Raju Anthony was given a copy by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The Minister for Food and Civil, R Anil, also released the second edition of the Malayalam Cinema Naalvazhikal at the same event.