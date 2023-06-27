National Treasure to Enola Holmes: 7 Adventure movies on OTT

Entertainment
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is to release soon for excited fans. Fire up your adventure spirit with these movies on OTT. By Mahalekshmi
Ben Gates steals the Declaration of Independence to aid in pursuit of a treasure passed down for centuries to stop it from being taken by opposing parties.
(Disney+Hotstar)
An Adventurer and Egyptologist wake up an evil mummy during an archaeological excavation in the ancient city of Hamunaptra.
(Amazon Prime Video)
Ben Gates ventures out to clear his family name that has been caught up in the assassination of the former president of the America, Abraham Lincoln.
(Disney+Hotstar)
Major Percival Fawcett, a British explorer and his family go on a journey to the heart of the Amazon rainforest to search for a mysterious city.
(Amazon Prime Video)
Four students play a magical video game, but they are transported into the game where they become their characters and must finish the game to get back to the real world.
(Netflix)
Nathan Drake is recruited by Victor Sullivan to help in finding the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan. However, they are not alone and have competition.
(Netflix)
The young sister of Sherlock Holmes, Enola, outsmarts her brothers and goes on an adventure to find her mother who suddenly disappears.
(Netflix)