Prime Video has announced its new international slate, featuring a 'Fist of the North Star' reboot, Stanley Tucci's heist film 'Masterplan,' and a US version of a Mercedes Ron novel. Other highlights include new series from Japan, Korea, and Spain.

On Thursday, streaming giant Prime Video revealed its new international projects, including a reboot of the Japanese manga Fist of the North Star, the first US version of Mercedes Ron's 30 Sunsets para enamorarte, and Stanley Tucci's Masterplan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The virtual showcase was broadcast live from London, with pre-recorded interviews featuring talent including Ron; actor Nicole Wallace ("Culpa Mia"), who recently signed a wide-ranging talent deal with Amazon; "Siren's Kiss" star Park Min-young, and Tucci, among others, according to Variety.

Global Slate Unveiled by Country

The wide-ranging fare recently released or set to launch this year came from countries including: Colombia, where "Yo soy Betty, la fea," the inspiration for the hit series "Ugly Betty," was revived for a third season 24 years after it ended, with star Ana Maria Orozco returning to the role she originated Chile, with an adaptation of Isabel Allende's novel "The House of the Spirits" starring Nicole Wallace ("Culpa Mia") as lead Clara del Valle. Italy, with another Nicole Wallace starrer, "Postcards from Italy," this time directed by "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Morning Show" alum Jessica Yu, plus "No Place to Be Single," an adaptation of a novel from one of Italy's most-read authors, Felicia Kingsley. Spain, with more Mercedes Ron adaptations, including "Zeta," starring Mario Casas, is set to launch later this year, plus "Apocalypse Z: Part II" and "Red Queen" Season 2. Mexico, where "Vengeance," the first Mexico-produced Amazon Original movie, is getting a theatrical launch this month. Japan, where Prime Video has secured exclusive worldwide rights to a reboot of "Fist of the North Star" plus a new adaptation of "The Ghost in the Shell." Korea, where a number of series are on the horizon, including psychological thriller "Siren's Kiss, starring Park Min-young and Wi Hajun, meta rom-com "Absolute Value of Romance" and "See You at Work Tomorrow!" (working title) exploring workplace romance. UK, with the recently released Sophie Turner-starrer "Steal," while the new original "Bait" launches next month.

Stanley Tucci Leads 'Masterplan' Heist Comedy

One of the most talked-about projects is expected to be the France-Italy co-production Masterplan, directed by Reacher's Thomas Vincent. The film stars Stanley Tucci as a hapless father who tries to reconnect with his long-lost children by convincing them to help him steal the Mona Lisa, Variety reported.

Tucci, who is gearing up to promote "The Devil Wears Prada 2," said he'd been attracted to the project due to the "incredibly funny and weird" script. "I thought it was one of the best characters I've ever read, and I was thrilled to be asked to play it; it's an actor's dream," he continued." (ANI)