Prime Video has released the emotional trailer for 'Every Year After,' based on Carley Fortune's novel. The romantic drama follows childhood friends Percy and Sam who reunite years later, reigniting their complicated past. Premieres June 10.

The trailer of Prime Video's upcoming romantic drama series 'Every Year After' has finally been released, giving fans a first look at the emotional story of childhood best friends who reunite years later in Barry's Bay, Canada. Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Every Summer After, the series will premiere on June 10 on Prime Video with all episodes releasing together.

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The trailer opens with Sadie Soverall's character Persephone "Percy" Fraser returning to Barry's Bay after many years. "What am I doing back here?" Percy asks while travelling through the small lakeside town with her friend Chantal, played by Aurora Perrineau.

About The Series

The series follows Percy, who spent her childhood summers in Barry's Bay alongside brothers Sam and Charlie Florek. Over time, Percy and Sam's close friendship slowly turned into romance before something separated them and pushed Percy away from the town.

Meet the Cast

Matt Cornett plays Sam Florek, while Michael Bradway stars as his older brother Charlie. Charlie later invites Percy back to Barry's Bay for the funeral of their mother Sue Florek, played by Elisha Cuthbert.

Trailer Highlights Emotional Reunion

In the trailer, Sam struggles with Percy's return and tells Charlie, "Percy being here, it's bad for me. I just don't know what it's gonna be like to see her again." However, the emotional tension between the two quickly returns when Sam sees Percy again at his family's restaurant and softly tells her, "You came home."

The trailer is backed by Maggie Rogers' song 'Light On.'

The series also stars Joseph Chiu as Jordie, a close friend of the Florek brothers, and Abigail Cowen as Percy's childhood best friend Delilah. (ANI)