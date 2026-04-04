'The Runarounds' YA series has been cancelled by Prime Video after one season. The show's female lead, Lilah Pate, has been cast in a 'Tulsa King' spinoff. The real-life band featured in the series has vowed to continue making music and touring.

'The Runarounds' will not return for a new season. Prime Video has opted not to renew the YA series, Deadline reported. As per the portal, the show was quietly cancelled a few months ago. Its female lead, Lilah Pate, has since secured a series regular role in another project, Frisco King, a spinoff of Tulsa King created by Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+.

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Band Vows to Continue

The Runarounds, the series is ending, but the eponymous rock band at the centre of it will carry on. The group, comprised of show stars and real-life musicians William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zende Murdock, and Jesse Golliher, is on tour through the end of June. "While the TV series may have come to a close, as a band we're here to stay," the quintet wrote on the group's Instagram. "We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who helped in creating the first season of the show, from our cast and crew to everyone behind the who believed in this and brought it to life. And most of all, to the incre Supporters that have found their way to our music through this show and this into something even bigger than we could have imagined...This is merely the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one," the band added. https://www.instagram.com/p/DWsTiCMjW1N/?hl=en&img_index=2

Series' 'Outer Banks' Connection

Created by Jonas Pate, co-creator of series Outer Banks, and executive produced by all three Outer Banks co-creators, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, The Runarounds was inspired by the real band of the same name formed in 2021 to appear on the hit Netflix action-adventure YA series. (ANI)