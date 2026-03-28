Actor Preity Zinta shared her joy after attending the Def Leppard concert in Mumbai with Dino Morea. She called it a 'full circle' moment, recalling how she listened to 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' on repeat when she first came to the city.

Preity Zinta's 'Full Circle' Concert Experience

Actor Preity Zinta shared her excitement after attending rock band Def Leppard's concert in Mumbai, calling the experience a "full circle" moment. Taking to social media, the actor revealed that the outing was a last-minute plan with actor Dino Morea, whom she referred to as her "concert buddy."

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"Sometimes last minute plans Rock..Thank you so much @thedinomorea ( my concert buddy ) for letting me pile on last minute for the @defleppard concert. I had a such a blast. The Mumbai heat did not dampen our spirits & it was so much fun. I had a such a blast. The Mumbai heat did not dampen our spirits & it was so much fun," she wrote. Zinta admitted that she was familiar with only a few songs by the band but left the concert delighted as they performed all of them. She described the experience as nostalgic and joyful, celebrating the spontaneity of last-minute plans and the company of close friends.

"I must confess I knew just four songs but went home happy cuz they played them all. Here's to last minute plans, friends you can pile on to last minute & rock concerts that take you down memory lane. #ting," she added. Reflecting on a special memory, the actor shared that the band's popular track "PS - Pour some sugar on me was a track I had on repeat, when I first came to Mumbai. Now this is what I call life coming full circle," Preity concluded the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

A Landmark Night for Rock in Mumbai

Mumbai recently witnessed a landmark night for rock music as legendary British band Def Leppard performed in the city for the first time, in a concert produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. The evening began with a high-energy opening act by Indian rock band Indus Creed, who performed popular tracks like 'Top of the Rock', 'Fireflies' and 'Pretty Child'. Def Leppard's setlist traced the full arc of their celebrated career, seamlessly weaving together iconic anthems, hitting it off with 'Rejoice', building momentum with 'Let's Get Rocked', riding the riffs with 'Heartbreak', 'Photograph', 'Rock of Ages', 'Animal', 'Foolin'' and ended the night on a high with 'Pour Some Sugar on Me'. Each track was met with thunderous roars, reverberating the venue with their unwavering energy, as fans relived the music that has defined decades of rock history, as per the press release.

Joe Elliot on Performing in India

Joe Elliot, the lead singer of the band, spoke about their excitement to perform in India and chuckled that it only took them 49 years to get here. Joe also took to the stage solo, performing 'Two Steps Behind' in a moment that had the entire crowd singing along. He shared that while fans often request a solo performance, this was the first time he had honoured that request, making the evening all the more memorable for fans in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the band's journey, Joe added, "If someone had told us back then that we'd one day perform for a crowd in India, I would have laughed. When you're 16 or 17 and starting a band, you never imagine it going this far." The concert drew fans across generations, with families, long-time followers and new listeners coming together to celebrate rock music.

Following earlier performances in Shillong, the Mumbai concert marked another major stop in the band's India tour, with Bengaluru set to host the final leg. (ANI)