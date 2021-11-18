  • Facebook
    Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy; husband Gene Goodenough shared news on Twitter

    Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared the names of their babies as Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenoughl; read more

    Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy; husband Gene Goodenough shared news on Twitter RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
    It's a good day for actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough as they welcomed twins through surrogacy. The couple has been blessed with a girl and a boy; named them Jai and Gia.

    Preity took to her social media pages and shared a photo with her husband and wrote "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

    Preity got married to Gene in 2016; since then she has been living in California, USA. Fans and celebs congratulatory messages flooded in on Preity’s social media feeds. 

    Who is Gene Goodenough?
    Preity Zinta's husband Gene Goodenough, works as a Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy. HIs company is a US-based hydroelectric power company. Fans and celebs congratulatory messages flooded in on Preity’s social media feeds. 
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
