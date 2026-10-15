Prahaar early review: Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama based on advocate Ujjwal Nikam has received a five-star rating from a social media user. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for another major release with Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, a courtroom drama based on the life and career of the well-known Indian public prosecutor. After appearing in Toaster alongside Sanya Malhotra, the actor is back in the spotlight with a film that has generated considerable interest among moviegoers.

Directed by Avinash Arun and backed by Maddock Films, the upcoming legal drama features an ensemble cast comprising Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. The film explores the legal battles associated with Ujjwal Nikam, including his work in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rajkummar Rao's Fifth Biographical Role

Nikam's journey from the courtroom to some of India's most prominent criminal cases forms the foundation of the film. According to media reports, Prahaar marks Rajkummar Rao's fifth biographical portrayal, following his performances in Shahid, Omerta, Srikanth and Bose: Dead/Alive.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Aamir Khan was initially considered for the lead role before the project eventually went to Rajkummar Rao. The casting has further raised expectations surrounding the actor's interpretation of the celebrated lawyer.

Prahaar Early Review Creates a Buzz Online

An early reaction to the film has begun circulating on social media, with a user reportedly awarding it five stars. The post praised the performances of Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, with particular appreciation for Rao's acting, described by the user as the film's biggest strength.

However, this remains an individual social media reaction and should not be treated as a definitive verdict on the film. A broader assessment will depend on more reviews and audience responses.

How Rajkummar Rao Prepared for the Role

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2026, Rajkummar Rao discussed the preparation that went into portraying Ujjwal Nikam. The actor explained that he watched several recordings of the lawyer, including footage related to the 1993 court case and various interviews, to understand his personality and courtroom presence.

Rao studied Nikam's voice, physical movements and distinctive mannerisms to bring greater authenticity to the character. He also revealed that the role required him to gain weight and portray an older character, marking a new experience in his acting career.

With its real-life inspiration, courtroom setting and prominent cast, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has attracted attention ahead of its release. Whether the film lives up to the growing expectations will become clearer as more viewers share their assessments.